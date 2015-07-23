ETCnomad Releases Programming Wings

ETCnomad has released the new Eos and Cobalt Programming Wings, two accessories that bring programming power to tech tables, backstage remotes and the road.



The Eos Programming Wing

The ETC Eos Programming Wing serves as a home-base for the programmer on the move, providing physical control surfaces to supplement their ETCnomad Puck or PC/Mac-based systems. The Wings have two USB ports and a third port to store and secure the ETCnomad dongle.

The Programming Wings use the same programming layouts as the Gio and Cobalt 10 facepanels. Each wing contains playback and fader controls, parameter encoders, and level and rate controls, along with DMX512-A/RDM and MIDI In/Out outputs, a Contact Closure Trigger, and Littlelite connections.

Wings are VESA-mountable for temporary or permanent installation backstage, in a rack, or on a tech table. The Programming Wings can be connected to an Eos/Ion RPU (Remote Processor Unit), RVI, RVI3 (Remote Video Interface) or a Cobalt Light Server to create a remote programming interface. The wings measure at approximately 20 inches by 14 inches and weigh in at 9.5 pounds