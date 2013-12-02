Symetrix Offfers New Online Tool for DSP Specification and Design

The What: Symetrix has introduced a new online planning tool that allows users to quote and launch the design of SymNet DSP systems.

Available now to select distributors, AV specifiers and integrators, SymQ can be used to plan a variety of DSP systems using SymNet hardware enabled with Audinate’s Dante audio networking technology.

How It Works: SymQ users enter information about the number and type of audio inputs and outputs required in a given DSP system and the tool generates an estimate of the quantity and type of SymNet devices required to implement the lowest cost design. Users may elect to receive an itemized price quotation as well as a SymNet Composer site file pre-populated with the suggested hardware.

The What Else: SymQ is fully integrated with SymNet Composer software, and for those users who have a clearer idea of their requirements and have already completed a preliminary design using Composer, SymQ will generate and email a price quotation.

SymQ supports the entire range of SymNet Dante-enabled hardware including Radius 12x8, Radius AEC, Edge, xIn 12, xOut 12, as well as all SymNet I/O option cards. SymQ can be accessed by authorized Symetrix international distributors, U.S. dealers, representatives, AV specifiers and consultants.