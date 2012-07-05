MAP Introduces Reference Series Furniture Rack

Middle Atlantic Products is introducing the Reference Series, a new furniture rack.
- The first in a new category of equipment mounting products, this furniture rack is optimized for efficient, reliable integration and convenient mobility of presentation and communications equipment, according to the company.
- Designed expressly for use in high-visibility areas in corporate, municipal and higher education environments, the Reference Series incorporates architecturally-focused aesthetics, including three standard finishes not previously available to the industry. It is engineered with internal steel gussets for structural rigidity and bolt-thru easy-gliding casters for dependable transport. An integrated cable entry and spool system offers a convenient method to wrap cables inside the rack when not in use, enabling easier travel between rooms.
- The furniture rack includes many features designed for reliability including front ventilation optimized for passive airflow with an optional specialized blower when active cooling is needed. Its 23-inch interior width provides additional space for cables and device mounting, which can be aided by an optional LeverLock tool-free cable management kit.
- The Reference Series furniture rack accommodates most screens up to 32-inch with an optional mount, offers 23-inch of useable depth and is available in 16, 20 and 24 rackspaces.