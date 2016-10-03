Epson Releases iProjection App for Chromebooks

Epson has released the Epson iProjection App for Chromebooks, enabling students and teachers to wirelessly display content from Chromebooks on Epson BrightLink interactive projectors and most PowerLite projectors. With the Epson Multi-PC Projection with Moderator function, and the Epson iProjection App for Chromebooks, the teacher has the ability to display up to four Chromebook notebook computers simultaneously from a maximum of 50 connected devices for an engaging collaborative classroom experience.

“Chromebooks are now the device of choice in the classroom and we worked directly with educators to ensure our app was meeting their needs for classroom collaboration,” said Jason Meyer, senior product manager, Epson America. “With the app, we developed a way to wirelessly mirror Chromebooks on Epson projectors so that it supports multiple Chromebook displays at the same time.”

For teachers and students, the Epson iProjection App for Chromebooks makes it easy to move about the room and share content with the entire class by wirelessly sharing Chromebooks with the classroom projector. When used on its own, the Epson iProjection App for Chromebooks can display content from a single Chromebook on an Epson projector. When the app is used in conjunction with the Epson Multi-PC Projection with Moderator function, teachers can select and display content from up to four Chromebooks at one time.

Epson projectors expand the educational capabilities of flat surfaces, transforming any 2D surface, such as a whiteboard, into an educational workspace. With genuine Epson lamps lasting up to an estimated 10,000 hours, depending on the projector model, educators can engage students in seemingly endless learning opportunities by projecting directly from a variety of devices utilizing advanced connectivity options while supporting easy readability for everyone in the room.

The iProjection App is compatible with Chromebooks and most iOS devices running iOS 4.2 or later, including the iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch, and most Android devices running Android 2.3 or later.