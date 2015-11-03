Epson Projectors to be Bundled With SMART Notebook Software

Educators can now obtain collaborative learning software along with collaborative displays from Epson and SMART Technologies. An agreement between the companies calls for the bundling of SMART Notebook collaborative learning software with Epson BrightLink interactive projectors worldwide.

"We're delighted to extend the reach of our long-standing partnership with Epson to a global offering," said Greg Estell, solutions president at SMART Technologies. "SMART Notebook allows educators to easily create engaging, interactive learning in a way that's natural to both teachers and students, and now they can do so on any Epson BrightLink projector."



Added Epson America senior vice president Keith Kratzberg, "Educators are seeking the best hardware and software solutions to help them teach effectively, and to drive student engagement and learning outcomes. This partnership speaks directly to the needs of teachers to create engaging, impactful, and fun lessons, as well as to respond to the needs of learners in real time. By bringing together these leading interactive classroom technologies, we are providing the tools to meet those needs."



Building upon an established software relationship between the two companies that has enabled Epson to sell SMART Notebook software along with its interactive projectors in selected global markets since 2013, the new agreement allows Epson to bundle SMART Notebook software, including a SMART Notebook Advantage subscription during the first year, with Epson BrightLink interactive projectors as a standard offering on a worldwide basis.



The SMART Notebook Advantage subscription lets customers upgrade to new versions of Notebook software in that first year, as well as access technical support and unlock premium features within Notebook.