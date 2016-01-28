Epson Projectors Showcased at MacTech Conference

Epson EX9200 Pro high color brightness, wireless projectors were at MacTech’s annual conference, held in Los Angeles November 4 through 6, 2015. Conference organizers chose Epson's latest WUXGA wide screen wireless projector for its high color and white lumen ratings. Presenters took advantage of easy setup features including vertical and horizontal keystone correction for flexible placement. Presented by MacTech Magazine, a monthly publication focused on Apple technology, the annual MacTech Conference featured a series of joint sessions, two concurrent sessions, labs and forums.

The EX9200 Pro is a wireless projector delivering 3,200 lumens of color brightness and 3,200 lumens of white brightness, and is powered by 3LCD technology. MacTech chose the EX9200 Pro projectors due to their high image quality, high color brightness, versatility, and their ability to display presentations featuring charts, graphics and video for discussions and breakout sessions. The projector includes HDMI and MHL support, as well as easy wireless setup, including Epson’s exclusive quick connect with on-screen QR code for easy access to content from smartphones and tablets – users can simply turn the projector on, use the free Epson iProjection app to scan the on-screen QR code, and be instantly connected to share content. Additionally, presenters were able to project content from laptops, smartphones and tablets wirelessly, allowing them to move more freely about the room.