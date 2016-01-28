Epson Projectors Showcased at MacTech Conference

Epson EX9200 Pro high color brightness, wireless projectors were at MacTech’s annual conference, held in Los Angeles November 4 through 6, 2015. Conference organizers chose Epson's latest WUXGA wide screen wireless projector for its high color and white lumen ratings. Presenters took advantage of easy setup features including vertical and horizontal keystone correction for flexible placement. Presented by MacTech Magazine, a monthly publication focused on Apple technology, the annual MacTech Conference featured a series of joint sessions, two concurrent sessions, labs and forums.
The EX9200 Pro is a wireless projector delivering 3,200 lumens of color brightness and 3,200 lumens of white brightness, and is powered by 3LCD technology. MacTech chose the EX9200 Pro projectors due to their high image quality, high color brightness, versatility, and their ability to display presentations featuring charts, graphics and video for discussions and breakout sessions. The projector includes HDMI and MHL support, as well as easy wireless setup, including Epson’s exclusive quick connect with on-screen QR code for easy access to content from smartphones and tablets – users can simply turn the projector on, use the free Epson iProjection app to scan the on-screen QR code, and be instantly connected to share content. Additionally, presenters were able to project content from laptops, smartphones and tablets wirelessly, allowing them to move more freely about the room.
- “MacTech Conference featured a wide range of breakout sessions in several rooms with multiple presenters and varying input sources, so it was crucial for us to have projection solutions that were easy to set up and featured flexible connectivity options,” said Neil Ticktin, editor-in-chief/publisher, MacTech Magazine. “The Epson EX9200 Pro projectors fit the bill perfectly. The flexibility of handling direct wired connections, ability to display content wirelessly, as well as iProjection quick connect capabilities gave us confidence in handling the stream of speakers and devices using these projectors. Best yet, the EX9200 Pro has high color brightness and sharp image quality, easily handling a variety of room sizes and shapes while ensuring attendees could clearly see all content.”
- “The EX9200 Pro is a versatile, pro-quality projector delivering sharp images, high resolution and high color brightness, ideal for small- to medium-sized businesses,” said Eric Uaje, associate product manager, Projectors, Epson. “MacTech Conference is just one example of the range of applications for which the projector can be used, and we’re pleased the conference organizers’ needs were met due to EX9200 Pro’s connectivity options, easy setup and wireless presenting features.”
- The EX9200 Pro ($7994) is available now through major retailers and directly on Epson.com. The projector comes with a one-year limited warranty that includes the Road Service projector replacement program with projector exchange in one business day with paid shipping, and a 90-day limited lamp warranty.