Epson PowerLite 4770W

The What: Epson's PowerLite 4770W is a widescreen projector delivering brilliant color and amazing image quality for almost any venue. The PowerLite 4770W delivers 5,000 lumens of color brightness, 5,000 lumens of white brightness, and WXGA resolution, as well as advanced connectivity options and cutting-edge video processing for a range of installation applications at a competitive price point.

The What Else: As the newest addition to the PowerLite 4000-Series, the 4770W delivers exceptional image quality, advanced connectivity, and flexible installation tools including horizontal and vertical lens shift. It includes HDMI and DisplayPort to easily display content from nearly any device. With the Epson iProjection app3, users can wirelessly display and control content from smartphones and tablets. Additional features include: