Epson Partners with Sean Kelly Gallery

Epson America has partnered with the Sean Kelly Gallery to provide Pro G series large venue projectors for the exhibition LIGHT/WORK by Belgium-based artist David Claerbout, on view now through April 30 in New York City.

Installation view of LIGHT/WORK

LIGHT/WORK presents an overview of the artist’s recent film work, from his seminal work Travel to his newest piece Olympia, which will be on view for the first time as part of the installation. The films are projected using four Epson Pro G projectors to create a compelling presentation.

“Claerbout is an internationally renowned video artist whose work is simply breathtaking,” said Janine Cirincione, Sean Kelly director. “For this installation, Claerbout and his technical team required projection solutions delivering high brightness and uncompromising image quality and determined the Epson large venue projectors fit the bill perfectly.”

For this exhibition, Epson provided the gallery three Pro G6970WU projectors and one Pro G6770WU projector, with both models providing Full HD support and HDBaseT connectivity for simple yet robust integration. The projectors offer image quality and high color brightness – both models boast 6,000 lumens of color brightness and 6,000 lumens of white light brightness – as well as additional features including built-in edge blending, 360-degree projection and diverse selection of inputs for projecting from multiple sources.

“As art mediums continue to diversify, so must the tools artists use,” said Phong Phanel, product manager, Projectors, Epson America. “This is especially true when it comes to showcasing video artwork – artists require display solutions that offer true-to-life color and crisp images. Our installation projectors are powerful performers, ideal for a range of venues requiring bright, flexible solutions and offering advanced connectivity and high image quality. We are thrilled Claerbout chose Epson projectors to showcase his work at the Sean Kelly Gallery.”