Scharff Weisberg Creates Delta Diamond

New York, NY--Passengers walking through the rotunda on the concourse between Delta Terminals 2 and 3 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York have discovered a jewel of an installation for Delta Airlines featuring video display, playback, and control by Scharff Weisberg.

Dubbed the Delta Diamond, the lozenge-shaped glass installation was created by Cigar Box Studios. The transparent structure is divided across the middle to offer two different experiences. One side shows a simulated BusinessElite class cabin with its comfortable custom seat alongside a cabin wall with windows; the other side houses a 3x3 videowall displaying a looped promotional video about Delta’s $1.2 billion expansion and upgrade of Terminal 4 at JFK. Cigar Box Studios designed the installation to be shipped in its entirety or in two halves and tour airports nationwide.

Scharff Weisberg met the challenge of a tight deadline and trips past airport security to deliver technology that met Cigar Box Studios’ needs and would be flexible enough for future content changes. MKG, which does experiential marketing for Delta Airlines, provided the installation’s concept design.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Scharff Weisberg; we’ve collaborated together on many projects, always successfully,” said Michael Girman, general manager of Cigar Box Studios in Newburgh, New York.

For the videowall Scharff Weisberg provided nine NEC X462UN seamless LCD panels in a 3x3 configuration. Medialon MIP HD players display a variety of HD video clips across the nine screens. A Medialon Showmaster control system turns on the display in the morning and turns it off at the end of the day.

“Cigar Box Studios wanted a seamless look for the videowall and the diamond provided no room for projection,” says project manager/engineering Barry Grossman. “We had used the NEC X462UN LCDs before; they work well and are very reliable.”

Scharff Weisberg also selected the Medialon MIPS players for their durability. “They work up to 18 hours a day,” Grossman said, “and they integrate easily with the Medialon Showmaster.”