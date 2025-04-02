The Ultimate Flexible Workspace

Daniel Pittman, TAD partner (Image credit: TAD Associates)

When TAD Associates (TAD) relocated its New York headquarters to a new site near Times Square, they sought to create a workspace that went beyond the idea of a traditional office—rather, it was to be a stage for storytelling, experimentation, and innovation. A leading AV consultancy, TAD empowers businesses to create digital experiences that connect, support, and inspire people through interweaving technology, architecture, and design.

The team at TAD envisaged the new office as The Stage: a blank canvas on which different creations can take form and ideas can be trialed. RAIL by KSCAPE, an all-in-one architectural lighting and audio solution from Italian professional loudspeaker brand K-array, proved to be a crucial element in bringing this vision to life.

TAD worked with architects Model Practice to imagine a high-performing, yet flexible space. “Our ambition was to have an office that worked for us and the things we want to do in a flexible and coherent manner,” Daniel Pittman, TAD partner recalled. “This is the brief we shared with Model Practice, who worked closely with us to design this concept.”

A Solution Fit for (Multi) Purpose

A research lab for prototyping and a space to hold events, the new TAD workspace required a unique design approach. “We thought about the space like a stage,” Christopher Lee, partner at Model Practice explained. “Modular furniture, fittings, and other elements can be deployed, and the space can be divided to serve different purposes. Introducing a ceiling grid of KSCAPE RAIL elements allowed us to bring lighting and audio into play whilst reducing visible systems and maintaining the utilitarian aesthetic.”

With a sleek form factor, tunable lighting, and high-performance audio, RAIL represented an easy-to-incorporate solution that fulfilled many of TAD’s major technology requirements in a single device. With RAIL, TAD can benefit from lighting and color temperature control, as well as circadian syncing features, creating unique environments and zones that serve multiple purposes. Working closely with the team at K-array, TAD also had emergency lighting built into the RAIL fixtures, providing a complete corporate lighting solution without additional ceiling fixtures and fittings.

Over 100 units of 1.2m-long RAIL devices were installed in the custom ceiling grid system at TAD, both with and without integrated loudspeakers. The workspace is an open environment, with desks around the edge and an empty stage in the center for experimentation. The ceiling grid is pivotal to the functioning of the space, encompassing not only lighting and audio from RAIL but also data reels, power supplies, and room-dividing curtains, allowing the TAD team to bring utility to any point on the floor and construct or deconstruct ever-changing spaces. Sound and light from RAIL remain a constant.

A Customized, Optimized Environment

While the open workspace at TAD is largely flexible, three permanent zones exist: a studio workspace for employees, a gallery for showcasing the work of TAD and its clients, and the lab space for experimentation and research and development. The RAIL lighting control through Casambi enables TAD to redefine the zones as required, whether switching to brand colors for visiting client demos or syncing the lighting with outdoor conditions to provide optimal working conditions that promote employee wellbeing. Two further conference rooms also feature fully integrated RAIL devices, eliminating the need for adding ceiling loudspeakers and ensuring a coherent user experience across the entire TAD premises.

24 Rumble KU44X subwoofers along with 12 channels of K-array Kommander amplification were deployed to complete the sound system. “We wanted to do the sound properly and ensure we could cater for all kinds of events, so we worked with K-array to select subwoofers that would provide good, high-performance coverage for each of the zones,” Tom Sauter, TAD’s systems engineer for the project explained. “The smaller package of their Rumble subwoofers gave us flexibility in placement, and each unit was painted to match the ceiling, so the units remain discreet.”

Ease of control has proved to be a key benefit for the TAD team in their experience of KSCAPE RAIL. “With Casambi, users can set up zones for events or simply control the day-to-day performance of the lighting,” Sauter continued. “We’ve integrated the RAIL and Casambi controls into our internal app here at TAD, as well as making the technology accessible from an internal touchscreen and self-powered light switches at the points of entry, ensuring everyone can easily enjoy the functions of the space.”

Future-Proof Flexibility

The team at TAD are investigating the development of a RAIL integration with Show Control software. This will enable RAIL lighting to respond to digital signage and sensors in the space, further pushing the boundaries of architectural lighting thanks to KSCAPE’s open and innovative technology, and bringing the benefits of a theatrical lighting system to the space without the usual physical wiring constraints.

Besides the flexibility and functionality of RAIL, TAD’s employees also testify to the overall look and aesthetic that RAIL has brought to the space. Aside from the endless lighting possibilities, the audio quality—even when pushed to high volumes—has been a source of positive remarks throughout the office.

“The creation of the utility grid has given us the complete flexibility and performance we need, whilst the alignment with K-array throughout the journey has been excellent,” Pittman confirmed. “The result is a space that is comfortable and fit for both every day and more complex use. A lot of thought went into crafting a space that is truly functional yet simple, and with the right technology from KSCAPE and RAIL, we’ve achieved this.”