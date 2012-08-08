RGB Promotes MultiPoint Control Room Management System

The MultiPoint Control Room Management System (MCMS) from RGB Spectrum is a collaborative system for addressing, displaying, and controlling shared computer and visual resources in a control room environment.

MCMS comprises a number of unique capabilities, according to RGB, including the selection, positioning, and scaling of images on operator and room displays, a multi-user KVM system, control of both local and remote computers, and KlickSimple navigation for moving effortlessly between computers with a single mouse and keyboard.

Unlike systems that use an IP network for passing video information, MCMS uses a high-speed AV network built on RGB Spectrum's own high capacity Linx switching platform. The switcher connects local computer sources, providing a level of resolution and update performance unavailable in other systems. Only commands are routed over Ethernet, putting almost no burden on the network. The hybrid architecture, with control signals over Ethernet and video over DVI, offers high resolution at full frame rates, making it ideal for mission-critical, real time display processing. Remotely located computers can be included via Netop Remote Control software, integrated with the MCMS to provide secure access to computers thousands of miles away.

RGB Spectrum says that the MCMS is a complete, configurable solution with options for video wall displays, switchers, and operator control stations. For added security, an External Display Adapter (EDA) is available to connect a source computer via its mouse/keyboard ports to the Ethernet, obviating the need to install remote agent software on the computer.