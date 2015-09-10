Epson Announces Projector Training and Expo Dates

Epson is inviting AV professionals, consultants, and decision makers to its Integrator Certification Expos to learn about the company's projector technology and solutions.

The annual series of Epson Integrator Certification (EIC) Expos beginning Sept. 16. This series features in-person trainings with the company’s engineering and product staff, as well as opportunities to learn about the latest projection tools from industry vendors and manufacturers, including Chief Mounts, Da-Lite, and C2G.



Epson will highlight the BrightLink Pro, a collaborative whiteboarding solution that turns an existing dry-erase board into a digital whiteboard and works without a computer or software; its Large Venue series, featuring up to WUXGA resolution, up to 11,000 lumens of color brightness, and 11,000 lumens of white brightness; and Pro Cinema Laser 4K Enhancement, which provides the benefits of laser light source for wider color gamut, richer colors, and high speed contrast control.



Following are the confirmed dates for the fall EIC trainings and Integrator Expos, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. except where noted:



• September 16: Bethesda Marriott, Salons D&E, Bethesda, MD

• September 30: Detroit Marriott Southfield, Ballroom ABC, Southfield, MI

• October 14: Marriott Minneapolis West, Galway Ballroom, Minneapolis, MN

• October 28: Omaha DoubleTree Downtown, Ballroom West, Omaha, NE

• November 11: Kansas City Double Tree, Overland Park Ballroom, Overland Park, KS

• December 2 (9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.): JW Marriott Desert Ridge, Desert Suites 3-5, Phoenix, AZ