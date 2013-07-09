Mercedes-Benz Plant Installs Renkus-Heinz

The Mercedes-Benz US plant in Vance, AL, has installed Renkus-Heinz Iconyx loudspeaker systems for its presentations from its executives world-wide as part of the AIDT program.
- The Mercedes-Benz US plant, which serves as the manufacturing base for all Mercedes-Benz SUVs, is also part of AIDT, a program launched by the Alabama state government to train Alabama residents for skilled jobs.
- The plant hosts corporate and press presentations from Mercedes-Benz executives from around the world, including the car manufacturer's headquarters in Germany. To upgrade the audio in the room where most of these gatherings take place, the plant turned to Renkus-Heinz Iconyx loudspeaker systems, which employ high-performance amplifiers to drive coaxial transducers with triple-tweeter arrays, for precision sound.
- According to Andre Garcia, Director of Engineering at Xerox Audio Visual Systems, who installed the Iconyx systems at the plant, there were several acoustical challenges presented by the space.
- "Because of the nature of the meetings occurring in this space, the speaker system had to be very clear, as far as voice goes, for intelligibility," said Garcia. "However, the room, which is about 60 x 130 and 30 feet high, has hardware floors, which make it sound like a school gym. So the biggest complaint was that it was hard to understand voices."
- Garcia and his team chose the Renkus-Heinz Iconyx for the quality of its sound and because it employs steerable line-array speakers.
- "This way, you can steer the audio to any area you want, aiming it at the participants in the room, instead of just flooding the room with the audio and giving rise to all sorts of echo and reverberation and sound issues," Garcia said.
- The Iconyx speakers also incorporate the RHAON audio operations network, which uses straightforward network connections for multichannel digital audio distribution, user-controlled DSP, user-selectable presets, and comprehensive remote system management and control, all over a single Cat 5 cable using standard ethernet hardware. The speakers feature multichannel Class-D digital amplifiers with integral DSP engines to control every single Iconyx array element. The high-current output section maximizes audio accuracy.
- Iconyx speakers are able to blend in completely with the environment, ensuring a clean, professional look in the rooms in which they operate. The Iconyx speakers at the Mercedes-Benz plant have been painted the same color as the wall, making it difficult for audience members to discern them.
- According to Garcia, people may not be able to see the speakers in the room, but they definitely pick up on the clarity of sound in the space.
- "The plant recently hosted a visit by several high-level Mercedes- benz executives, including the CEO, from Germany," said Garcia. "They were very impressed with the sound quality in the room."