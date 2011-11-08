Wowza, Skytide Partner on Delivery Networks

Wowza Media Systems has announced a partnership with Skytide to give CDN and IPTV providers tools for building scalable and manageable networks.

The solution combines Wowza Media Server 3 software with Skytide's Insight for CDNs analytics and reporting application.

The joint solution has already been proven through deployments with a number of network operators, including Telefonica, as well as CDN platforms from Jet-Stream, Hewlett-Packard, and Broadpeak.

"The collaboration between our companies enables operators to deliver content to any screen efficiently and have a full suite of business analytics that are essential for running a CDN," said Alex Dobrushin, chief marketing officer for Wowza Media Systems. "Through partnerships with best-of-breed companies like Skytide, we can offer our customers the components needed to deliver cost-effective, easy-to-manage, massively scalable networks."

"Skytide's analytics and reporting applications are the perfect complement to Wowza Media Server software's data collection and flexible streaming capabilities," said Skytide CEO, Michael O'Donnell. "Together, they enable a CDN provider to track essential operational metrics like quality of service, capacity utilization, and content popularity, and then easily scale the network to accommodate changing requirements."

Skytide Insight for CDNs leverages the detailed per-session logging collected by Wowza Media Server software, processing large volumes of data and turning it into detailed reports that guide decision-making for capacity planning, service quality, pricing and billing, and other critical business processes. It also analyzes and aggregates the highly fragmented data generated by adaptive bit rate streaming from multiple protocols supported by Wowza Media Server software, and quickly transforms it into hundreds of meaningful reports in minutes.

Wowza Media Server 3 simultaneously streams live and on-demand media to any screen — Adobe Flash, Microsoft Silverlight, iPhone, iPad, Android, other smartphones and tablets, smart TVs, and IPTV/OTT set-top boxes. It provides a single extensible platform for a variety of high-value features, including live transcoding for adaptive bit rate (ABR) streaming; any-screen, time-shifted playback; and premium content delivery with multiplatform digital rights management (DRM).