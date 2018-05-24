Deadline Extended to June 1st to Enter Digital Signage Magazine Best of Show– InfoComm Awards

The Digital Signage Magazine Best of InfoComm Awards, is still open for entry– the deadline to enter on the link below, has been extended to June 1, 2018. If your company will have a booth at the InfoComm show in June (this is required to enter) you can enter your digital signage products. Note, you must select “Best of Show: Digital Signage” to be considered by our team of Digital Signage judges/experts on site, for an InfoComm "Best of Show– Digital Signage" award. Check "Best of Show: Digital Signage" on the entry form.

Click Here to Enter

The winners of Awards will be announced on-site the last day of the InfoComm Show in Las Vegas in June. And, all submitted products will be covered with a full-page feature in the Awards Program Guide (click here for example), sent shortly after InfoComm as a digital e-zine to the combined reader lists of all participating publications.