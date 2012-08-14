Qumu 2.5 Capture Supports PTZ, HLS, Smooth Streaming

Qumu, a business video platform provider and a Rimage company, has released a significant update to its Qumu Capture Studio (QCS) video capture and streaming appliance.

The QCS, which supports a wide variety of streaming standards, has added support for a host of new ones, including Microsoft’s Smooth Streaming and Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS).

In addition to Sony Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras, users can now control multiple Panasonic multi-purpose HD PTZ cameras with user-friendly presets, useful in training room and live webcasting environments.

The QCS connects up to 4 HD-SDI sources, three analog video sources, four audio sources, and a VGA capture computer source. A touch-screen interface makes it easy for non-technical users to switch and mix video sources using preset buttons, the company says. Viewers can see one or all video sources simultaneously.

Additionally, the QCS integrates with the Qumu Video Control Center (VCC) video management platform. The VCC provides robust streaming and distribution capabilities including a Social Video Portal, search, Q&A, polling, and extensive reporting capabilities.