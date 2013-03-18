Symetrix Jupiter 8 App Based DSP Joins the Jacksonville Jaguars

When the new owner of the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars sought to boost team morale and solidify team camaraderie, he focused on renovating the locker room – the place where the team members gear up, hang out, and let off steam. A critical improvement came in the form of a new, high-impact audio-visual system. Under the direction of Neil Cooper, senior project manager for Florida Sound Engineering, they designed and installed the Jaguars’ new A/V system, which relies on a Symetrix Jupiter 8 app based turn-key DSP for signal conditioning and routing.



“The team came to us with a simple request,” Cooper said. “They wanted a rockin’ sound system with plenty of screens to go with it. They really wanted to give the players a place to retreat to and enjoy. Because we pride ourselves on building long-lasting systems, I place a premium on reliability and quality. When I looked at my options for processing, the Symetrix Jupiter 8 DSP was an obvious choice. It’s powerful and easy to set up. And since I’ve already used a number of Jupiters on other jobs, I know they’re solid.”

In addition to the literal locker room, the new system covers all of the more extensive facilities that go with it, including the showers, the drying area, the restaurant, the cool- and hot-tanks, the therapy room, the equipment room and the manager’s area. All thirty-three of the inputs, only two of which are audio-only, are fully matrixed such that any input can be selected in any zone. Apart from the locker room itself, which uses a DBX Drive Rack processor, the rest of the system relies on the Symetrix Jupiter 8 DSP, which takes its inputs from a Crestron control and matrixing system. Its eight outputs feed separate zones. QSC amplifiers, loudspeakers, and subwoofers fill the audio portion of the new system.

“Despite the complexity of the Jaguar’s new A/V system, programming the Symetrix Jupiter 8 DSP was easy,” said Cooper. “I used the Sound Reinforcement #6 App, which gave me great sounding equalization and dynamics.”