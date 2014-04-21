Elo Touch Solutions from IAVI

IAVI is releasing its Elo Touch Solutions (Elo) portfolio. IAVI is now taking orders for the complete Elo portfolio of mobile tablets, interactive digital signage, touchcomputers, and touchmonitors.

With this addition to IAVI’s offering of Digital Signage and Large Format Display Solutions, IAVI expands their ability to provide interactive solutions for multiple vertical markets, including Retail, Quick Service Restaurants, Hospitality, Digital Signage, Medical, Transportation, Gaming and more.

The commercial touchscreen industry is a more than $3.5 billion market with a forecasted 7% annual growth rate. Elo’s Interactive Digital Signage

(IDS) family of 32” to 70” screens achieved greater than 40% year over year growth in 2013, with touchcomputing that makes brand experiences interactive through touchscreens that are thin, bright and light.

“Elo is excited to be working with the IAVI visual technology specialists,” said Jeff Burroughs, Elo’s Director of North America Channels. “The Elo team is confident IAVI’s relationships and expertise for Pro AV, conference room, hospitality, cloud-based collaboration and other applications for interactive touchscreens will drive profitable growth for both our organizations.”