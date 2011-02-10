Extron Approved For UL Self-Certification

- Anaheim, CA--Underwriters Laboratories (UL) has awarded Extron Electronics' in-house regulatory compliance testing facility with two accreditations: Client Test Data Program (CTDP) and Supervised Manufacturer's Testing (SMT).
- CTDP was established by Underwriters Laboratories to allow manufacturers to use their own testing facilities to test and certify product samples in support of UL mark certification. SMT accreditation certifies that a manufacturer's testing laboratory meets ISO standards for operation and recognition of test results generated at that facility.
- Extron is continually enhancing its fully-equipped testing facility to qualify products under additional safety, reliability, and environmental standards. By testing and certifying devices in-house, product designs are refined continuously, allowing safe products to reach the market sooner.
- "The UL Mark is recognized as a true indicator of product safety in the AV industry," said Andrew Edwards, president and CEO of Extron. "Receiving UL accreditation to test our products in-house eliminates the turnaround time associated with outside testing. This allows us to expedite product development and meet the needs of our customers."
- The two accreditations awarded to Extron cover standards for Audio Visual IEC/UL 60065 and Information Technology Equipment IEC/UL 60950-1. Additionally, the SMT program entails strict adherence to all ISO 17025:2005 testing and calibration requirements. Extron is one of very few manufacturers to have earned both CTDP and SMT accreditation for an in-house regulatory and compliance testing facility. In addition to UL accreditation, the Extron regulatory compliance testing facility is accredited by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and other regulatory bodies for compliance with various national and international standards.