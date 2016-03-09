Elite Screens – 5-Second Success

Although House of Worship fixed installations of AV gear are commonly documented, little is said for portable church applications. Sometimes a permanent facility is unnecessary to a young congregation and requires an approach that uses resources suitable for a temporary address.

Elite Screens QuickStand 5-Second Series (QS180HD) projection screens on display at Sun City Church

Many mobile congregations are on their own in trying to determine what products are best suited to their specific needs. There are multiple affordable projectors with high-end performance available on the Internet, but most individuals know little about what projection screen to use with their projectors.

The ideal screen for the mobile church should be portable, present a theater-quality image, easy to work with, fast to set-up, and durable for repetitive use.

When Arizona-based Sun City Church moved locations, they began looking for a mobile product that can be used and packed away with every service. The products they selected were a pair of QuickStand 5-Second Series (QS180HD) projection screens from Elite.

The QuickStand 5-Second Projection Screen is a freestanding “pull-up” stage projection screen for large group presentations. Itutilizes an innovative dual cross spring mechanism to support its Greenguard Gold (UL2818) Certified Maxwhite FG 1.1 gain material. It is encased in an ATA wheeled aluminum stage case and includes a drape kit.

“The screens that we use for a Sunday morning service are really important for creating an atmosphere for our guests.” said Kyle Menasco, production director of Sun City Church. “We want to create a really welcoming, new, vibrant atmosphere and having a great projection screen is really a crucial part of that.”