RGB Unveils Multi-Format HDCP Switchers

RGB Spectrum has unveiled new Linx Prime switchers, offering built-in scaling with HDCP compliance.

Users can choose from a variety of analog and digital inputs, which are converted and scaled as required to DVI/HDMI outputs. With the Linx Prime's mix-and-match architecture, each unit can be custom configured with just the required number of each I/O card type. Short loaded frames are field-upgradable.

Linx Prime switchers are HDMI certified and offer full HDCP compliance over both copper and fiber. Users can select from a mix of input signal types including DVI, HDMI, HD/3G-SDI, RGB, YUV, and DVI/HDMI over fiber.

Any incoming analog or digital signal can be routed to any output. The full range of DVI-compliant signal resolutions are supported at up to 2048x1156, 1900x1200, and 1080p for single link and up to 3840x2400 for dual link. Embedded audio in HDMI signals up to 7.1 is also supported.