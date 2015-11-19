Electrosonic Hires DiPaula as Sales Consultant

Electrosonic appointed Philip DiPaula as senior sales consultant in its Orlando, Florida office. DiPaula’s most recent position was vice president of SPL Integrated Solutions’ themed and entertainment division.



Philip DiPaula, Electrosonic's new senior sales consultant

“It is very exciting to have Philip join our team,” said Jim Bowie, Electrosonic CEO. “Philip is much respected in the industry and a longtime friend of many of the people at Electrosonic. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our company, which will help us continue to deliver excellence for our clients across a range of disciplines.”

Electrosonic’s portfolio includes high profile theme park attractions, museums and visitor centers. The company has worked closely with theme park developers in Florida for over four decades. DiPaula will be working with the Entertainment team lead by Bryan Hinckley.

“I look forward to merging my long history in large-scale audio and video systems integration with Electrosonic’s systems engineering leadership in the professional audiovisual market,” said DiPaula.

DiPaula is an honors graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology and spent 23 years with SPL Integrated Solutions starting as a project engineer and rising to sales management. For the past 15 years he has operated out of SPL’s Orlando office, where he led his team in themed entertainment and large-scale audio system projects.