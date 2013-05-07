New Caltron 24” LED Open Frame Monitor

The What: With the discontinuation of the FWT-2407O, Caltron has replaced the unit with an LWT-2407O, 24” LED Open Frame Monitor. It can be used in open frame or touch screen monitor appropriate applications.

The What Else: An LED backlit monitor provides a power display with 250 nits and uses less energy to power the unit. All mechanical specs are the same as the previous FWT-2407O model, except that the LWT-2407O now uses an LED backlit LCD panel, instead of the traditional CCFL backlit panel. It also features wider viewing angles and a higher contrast ratio.

The Bottom Line: The LWT-2407O 24” Wide LED open frame monitor is designed for many industrial applications that require a large wide screen monitor, or it can also be used in many digital signage applications.