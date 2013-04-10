X2O Media President and CEO to Present at Payment Landscape 2013

David Wilkins, President and CEO of X2O Media will present "Innovation in Cross-Channel Technology Beyond Payment" at this year's Payment Landscape conference in Las Vegas on April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.



In addition to new payment methods in stores, customers are engaging in the shopping experience via smartphones and tablets, video walls, interactive displays, and near-field communications (NFC). These technologies provide a number of avenues for engagement, including the use of social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, and digitally transferring a coupon to a mobile device by placing it near a screen with NFC capabilities. Using engagement to take customer service to the next level, shoppers can touch an interactive screen to call on a live, remote expert and have a conversation via a video-chat window on the display.