DSE 2013 Breaks Records, Sets New Attendance Milestone

Digital Signage Expo (DSE), the International Conference and Tradeshow dedicated exclusively to digital signage, interactive technology and digital out-of-home networks (DOOH), shattered previous records during its tenth anniversary show, held last week at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



Show management has confirmed that new all-time benchmarks established at DSE 2013 last week include:

* 4,080 qualified attendees (excluding exhibitors) – a 1.4 percent increase over 2012

* Record conference attendance – a 9 percent increase over 2012

* Record international attendance from a total of 77 countries – an increase of 11.6 percent over 2012, representing 8 more countries than a year ago

* Record 211 exhibitors – an increase of 22 percent over 2012

* 68,895 net square feet – a 10.3 percent increase over 2012

Chris Gibbs, president of Exponation, LLC, which produces Digital Signage Expo said, “Not only was the show a success by all quantitative measures, but the quality and number of end-users who attended helped create wonderful energy and generated very positive comments from the majority of exhibitors. Exhibitor satisfaction was so high that we are pleased to report that the show floor is close to 80 percent sold out for 2014.”