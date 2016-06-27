Eiki International Shipping EK-500 ’Conference Series’ Projectors

The EK-500U conference room projector from Eiki

The What: Eiki International is now shipping the EK-500 Series “Conference Room” projectors. The line includes the EK-500U, EK-501W, and EK-502X, with all three models featuring durable inorganic LCD panels with a high contrast ratio.

The What Else: The Eiki EK-500U projector—the flagship of the EK-500 Series—features 5,100 ANSI lumens brightness with 90 percent uniformity and a 2,500:1 contrast ratio. The projector provides native WUXGA resolution and is compatible with inputs up to UXGA and WUXGA. The system supports both analog and digital video input in all color standards up to 1080p and provides vertical and horizontal power lens shift, and digital keystone correction. The projector’s estimated lamp life is 4,000/3,000 hours (normal/eco).

EK-500U supports HDMI with MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link), enabling the EK-500U to display HD video from smartphones and tablets, providing maximum versatility for a wide range of content sources.

The Eiki EK-501W projector offers 6,000 ANSI lumens brightness with 80 percent uniformity and a 2,500:1 contrast ratio. The projector features native WXGA resolution and is compatible with inputs up to UXGA and WUXGA. The system supports both analog and digital video input in all color standards up to 1080p, and provides vertical and horizontal power lens shift and digital corner keystone correction.

The EK-502X delivers 6,500 ANSI lumens brightness with 80 percent uniformity and a 2,500:1 contrast ratio. This projector delivers native XGA resolution and is compatible with inputs up to UXGA and WUXGA. Like its siblings, this projector supports both analog and digital video input in all color standards up to 1080p and provides vertical and horizontal power lens shift and digital corner keystone correction.

In terms of connectivity, all three models in the new EK-500 Series offer a full set of analog and digital computer and video inputs, including 15-pin D-Sub, DVI-D, and HDMI. The EK-500 provides dual HDMI ports. Additionally, all three models are equipped with a wired LAN connection for monitoring and control.

The Bottom Line: In addition to their primary use as conference room projectors, these three new offerings are also well suited for cost-effective large-venue use. The projectors also feature support for Crestron and AMX automation, making them a great choice for inclusion when designing new AV facilities.