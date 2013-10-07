BenQ to Exhibit Digital Signage Screen at GTEC 2013

BenQ’s product lineup for GTEC 2013 includes digital signage displays, projectors and monitors designed for government agencies.



BenQ's IL650 digital signage screen features a 65-inch display and advanced multitouch technology. The screen has been designed to bring longer service life, increased interactivity, and better environmental considerations to public information venues. The IL650 has ambient light sensors that automatically adjust screen brightness according to environmental lighting conditions, as well as LAN control for remote management and maintenance. The screen also provides ultra-high brightness, up to 1.07 billion colors, and anti-image retention to prevent a burned-in effect after extended periods of usage. For large installations, the device's Multiple Display Administrator (MDA) application enables the control of up to 98 displays simultaneously through the local network.



The BenQ BL2410PT display is a WQHD monitor designed for 3D printing, CAD (computer-aided design), and CAM (computer-aided manufacturing) applications. The BL2410 includes Display Pilot software to automatically change color settings based on specific applications, Auto-Pivot automation to rotate and partition content, and a CAD/CAM viewing mode, which makes small details in wireframes more visible using a color map. The device also features ZeroFlicker, which aims to increase user comfort during long periods of computer use by eliminating traditional LED flicker issues.

The MW820ST projector’s lower short-throw ratios, sharper image quality, and energy-saving technology make it suitable for small and medium meeting spaces. The projector offers a high contrast ratio of 12000:1 and 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, which will produce bright projections that eliminate the need to dim boardroom lights. The MW820ST's short-throw ratio of 0.49 projects an 87-inch picture from only 36 inches away. Using BenQ's SmartEco Lamp Care setting, the projector will also adjust lamp power between 80 and 30 percent, resulting in higher contrasts and up to 10,000 hours of maximum lamp life.

This projector enables the integration of iPad and Android tablets, as well as interaction with BenQ’s PointDraw Pen 3.0. The PointDraw Pen enables presenters to write on any projection surface, while the QDraw3 app can be used via wireless connection with iPad and Android devices. QDraw3 allows users to access presentation materials and add notes while enabling participants to connect via their personal tablets. The interactive software can be upgraded to enable up to 40 users to connect, allowing screen and content sharing between every person in the room.

"Today's government agencies are seeking to integrate products that promote collaboration, are simple to use and maintain, offer lower TCO, and an enhanced user experience," said Mike Booker, Vice President of Sales at BenQ Canada Corp. "We look forward to bringing our products to Canada's premier government technology expo."