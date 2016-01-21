Eclipse Rebrands with new Logo and Website

London based Eclipse Presentations has completed its brand refresh. After 25 years as Eclipse Presentations the company have rebranded to become Eclipse with a new logo and website.

Eclipse Presentation's new name, logo and a portion of the main page to their newly designed website

The investment in the company rebrand reflects the evolution of Eclipse as well as its vision for the future. Since the companies formation in 1984 Eclipse has worked with clients and venues across the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA.

Working alongside the new logo, Eclipse’s new tagline will now be ‘Creative Technical Production’. This tagline was chosen to represent what Eclipse has been providing clients for over 25 years and firmly places Eclipse as a full services provider.

Eclipse has taken the opportunity to simultaneously develop a new website to increase its online presence, giving clients access to educational information and industry news.

“Our logo, brand name and tagline are all important factors in showing customers who we are and what we stand for,” said Robin Purslow, Director at Eclipse “We feel that this brand refresh not only shows that it has never been a more exciting time to be part of the team but also illustrates our commitment to investing in new technologies and solutions”.