Eclipse Digital Media at Infrastructure Exhibition

Eclipse Digital Media today announced they will be exhibiting at the Civil Infrastructure and Technology exhibition, ExCeL, London from the 12th to the 14th April 2016.

Eclipse Digital Media Signage on Display

Eclipse Digital Media will showcase a variety of content and products to highlight digital signage integration with external systems along with inspirational use cases including iPads interacting with larger displays to demonstrate the versatility of digital signage.

Eclipse Digital Media will also showcase room booking solutions, meeting room displays and display input sources into digital signage content as well as examples of how digital signage can be used with IPTV systems for internal communications in the office environment section of their stand.

The integration showcase will highlight real world examples of content developed for clients by Eclipse Digital Media including Crude Oil and Shipping fuel graph widgets for tankers, Library PC availability website displays and live Google map tracking from TIM the Tunnel Information Manager software plus some other creative examples.

The final showcase area of their stand will demonstrate client use cases of good digital signage content including traffic data feeds for distribution centers, interactive displays triggered by iPad content for construction projects, interactive information displays and dynamic site safety information points.