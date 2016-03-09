EAW Training and Product Demo Scheduled For New Jersey

Secaucus, New Jersey-based PRG will be the next host for Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) Adaptive Systems product demonstrations and Level 1 Training. The free training is scheduled for March 15-16. Anna and Otto product demonstrations will be held on March 17.

The two-day training program provides attendees with a review of the fundamentals of sound, as well as advanced topics in line array theory, EAW Resolution modeling, Dante, and analysis of the algorithms that drive the Adaptive Systems products. The training concludes with a hands-on practical demonstration that will provide participants with the knowledge necessary to successfully deploy and use Adaptive Systems.

A complete printed training manual is provided to each attendee. Upon successful completion of Adaptive Systems Level 1 training, participants receive Adaptive Systems Technician Certification and will be added to EAW’s registry of Adaptive Systems Certified Technicians. Space is limited for the free training program. Registration does not guarantee a spot in the program.

March 18 offers a full day of product demonstrations in order for area industry professionals to experience the capabilities and benefits of Anna and Otto.

Online registration for training and product demonstrations is available here.