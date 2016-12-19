EAW Now Shipping RADIUS RSX12M Stage Monitor

The What: Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) is now shipping the RADIUS RSX12M stage monitor. The RSX12M adds to the RADIUS line of loudspeakers, which was introduced mid-2016.

The What Else: The RSX12M is equipped with onboard bi-amplified electronics (500W per channel) featuring technologies such as Focusing and DynO for a improved impulse response at any output level. A 12-inch vented cone with 2.5-inch voice coil drives the low end while a 1 x 1-inch exit, 1.77-inch voice coil compression driver handles HF, oriented in a coaxial configuration. The RSX12M offers a uniform coverage pattern of 105 x 105 degrees. Additionally, system latency is a low 2.6 milliseconds for transparency in vocal monitoring applications.

Available via iTunes for free, EAWMosaic delivers system prediction, control, and monitoring of the entire RADIUS system, including the RSX12M, within a single application running on an iPad. Four predefined voicings provide a variety of tonal starting points that accommodate most applications. Integrated Dante networking (with loop-thru) coupled with EAW’s acoustic design and DSP, allows RADIUS to deliver an intelligent and flexible system that fits nearly any application and budget.

The Bottom Line: The addition of a dedicated floor monitor model extends the product family further in terms of delivering an integrated, complete solution. With the introduction of the RSX12M, customers can deploy a comprehensive system comprised entirely of RADIUS components, including mains, fills, subwoofers, and monitors.