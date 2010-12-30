ISF Video Calibration Seminar at CES

ISF Level I / Level II Training will take place in conjunction with the CES show in Las Vegas in January. ISF has been helping video manufacturers, dealers and integrators deliver superior image quality since 1994. Over 5000 attendees have been through our certification programs. ISF certification training is appropriate for A/V dealers and distributors, HDTV manufacturing product managers, gaming creators, broadcast executives, and many home theater enthusiasts. Each will come away with an excellent perspective on delivering professional services for accurate and dependable electronic imaging.

ISF Level I Certification Training/Refresher

The ISF Level I Certification Training is for those who have not previously attended ISF training, for those who attended an ISF Certification seminar more than five years ago, or for those wishing to refresh themselves on the basics of display calibration services.

January 4th, 2011

Embassy Suites

3600 Paradise Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89169

The ISF LEVEL I curriculum covers:

Global Standards

3D mathematical imaging models

Front panel controls

Two point color balance

Introduction to color management

Basic video processing

Aspect ratios

3x3 component/RGB Matrix

HD and SD decoding

Step by step calibration process

The course also focuses on design as well as calibration of front projection with multiple screen technologies and deploying the correct colorimeter for specific applications.

ISF Level II Advanced Certification Training

The ISF Level II Advanced Video Systems Calibration Seminar is for previously certified ISF calibrators and for those attending a combined Level I / Level II training course. The ISF Level II seminar includes two full days of supervised, hands-on full calibration of multiple display devices and video processors, plus presentation of advanced calibration topics. The ISF level II Advanced seminar provides you with the necessary skills to start offering professional calibration services immediately upon completion of the course.

January 5-6, 2011

Embassy Suites

3600 Paradise Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89169

The ISF LEVEL II curriculum is a hands-on approach to ISF software guided solutions for advanced calibration, plus system parameters, including:

HDMI/EEDID verification

3D color management

Multipoint color balance

Optimizing multiple

processing engines

System building diagnosis

Gamma/EOTF

Advanced gamut matching/distortion/manipulation

Other recent innovations

Highly specialized test equipment is required to calibrate displays to multiple system standards. We have a full range of professional test equipment available at our calibration seminars for you to work with. If you already own test equipment, please bring it with you to work with and to compare it to reference test equipment.

Sign up today - the CES week event fills up quickly every year. This class is limited to 16 students and has an instructor to student ratio of 1:3.

To register:

Click here

Or, contact:

Jeff Murray

SpectraCal, Inc.

www.spectracal.com

1-877-886-5112

Intl +1-605-274-6055