Francisco Partners Completes Acquisition of Grass Valley

Nevada City, CA--Grass Valley is pleased to announce that Francisco Partners has completed the closing process with Technicolor and finalized the acquisition of the Grass Valley Broadcast & Professional business. As of January 1, 2011 Grass Valley began doing business as an independent company, under the trade name "Grass Valley".

Terms of the sale include 100 percent ownership of the current Grass Valley Broadcast & Professional business. This includes the camera, content repurposing, editing, master control, modular, news production, production automation, production switchers, routing, and video servers product lines including their entire product portfolios, the R&D centers and factories around the world, the Sales & Systems activities and Customer Support organization worldwide, as well as the management and administrative support functions dedicated to the business.

To help customers and technology partners to understand the specifics of the acquisition, Grass Valley has established a special website (www.grassvalley.com/greenergrass) with the latest, most accurate and complete information. This site will allow you to view or download a number of pertinent public documents including all published press releases, FAQs, an open letter from Grass Valley management, background information on Francisco Partners, and more.