EAW Expands Customer Support Team

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has hired Gino Pellicano, Dave Salmon, Peter Maguire, and Jonas Domkus to bolster the company's customer support infrastructure. Pellicano and Salmon join the EAW application support group as application support specialist and application support coordinator respectively. Maguire has been named customer support manager while Domkus takes on the role of U.S. field application engineer.

