Stampede Big Book of AV, Los Angeles

Stampede will bring its Big Book of AV Tour to Los Angeles on May 3. This year’s Big Book of AV Tour is a 14-city tour in which Stampede brings industry experts, training and manufacturers directly to dealers.

“If you are in any way involved in the ProAV industry in the Southern California area this event should be a must-attend for you,” said Kevin Kelly, Stampede president and COO. “There are so many great opportunities at this year’s shows. From learning about 3D and our new Sony video conferencing division, to social media and the science of pricing, you can’t beat our show for packing in valuable information and bringing it straight to dealers.”

Every attendee is eligible for hourly prize drawings and will receive a Tour Welcome Kit that includes a $50 American Express gift card. Registered attendees will also receive 25 copies of the Big Book of AV customized with their logo.