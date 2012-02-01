DSE Introduces 'Mobile Models' Seminar

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced the addition Mobile Models You Can Believe In, a half-day pre-conference educational opportunity.

The seminar, which will focus on successfully managing mobile convergence, will run from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and is one of ten pre-conference educational programs to be presented on Tuesday, March 6, 2012.

Presented by Symon Communications, the program will highlight the key trends necessitating the convergence of DS and mobile technologies. It will also feature industry experts who will present case study examples of how mobile applications were successfully integrated in venues including: retail, higher education, enterprise-wide corporate communications and in conjunction with outdoor signage.

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE said: “We recognize that there is a huge opportunity for DPB and DOOH network operators to expand the reach of their installations and proactively engage consumers through the use of mobile technologies and are delighted to provide a program that demonstrates how they can take best advantage of the opportunity. The Mobile Models seminar complements the half-day Near Field Communications (NFC) Bootcamp program that is available to attendees earlier that same day. The NFC Bootcamp will provide attendees with valuable insight into the social-local-mobile landscape and its convergence with digital signage.”

Registration for Mobile Models, all of DSE’s Tuesday, March 6th pre-conference seminars, or any of the DSE 2012 educational conference seminars on Wednesday and Thursday, March 7th and 8th is now available online at digitalsignageexpo.net.