Kramer USA Moves to New Headquarters Facility

Kramer Electronics has opened their new United States headquarters facility, the new home for the Kramer USA sales, marketing, and product development/support teams located in the Township of Union, in Hunterdon County, NJ, about two miles from the company’s previous US headquarters facility.

Sales growth along with the desire to further promote the professional AV industry through education, were the key factors for the Kramer USA relocation to this 60,000 square-foot building. The new headquarters facility is a training center fully equipped with new technology, which will allow for an unparalleled training experience.

“Our sales, marketing, and product teams in the US have grown so much due to the continued success our products have in the market. We had to find a new facility, one that would have the capacity necessary to allow for our continued rapid growth,” said president, Kramer USA, Dave Bright. “We found the perfect facility to move our headquarters operation to in the US. The new building has a state of the art classroom, which is exactly what we needed to continue our mission to educate people in the Pro AV industry about the key technologies and concepts that will allow them to excel at their jobs and increase their company’s bottom line.”

The training center in Kramer’s new headquarters facility will allow a more interactive learning environment for students. Kramer will be using the new training facility to provide Kramer Digital Systems Training (KDST) which can lead to certification as a Kramer Certified Digitalist (KCD). This training is an examination of the technologies and key principles all Pro AV professionals should know in order to best design, sell, and install profitable digital AV systems.

It will focus on real-world Best Practices with a concentration on diagnosing and correcting digital signal flow challenges in both the design and installation phases. Accreditation, which includes a certificate and permission to use and display the KCD logo, will be awarded upon passing an open-book examination on the material presented during the training. Attendance at this training also earns the student valuable InfoComm Renewal Units.

“Our expansion to this new facility validates Kramer’s commitment to the Pro AV market. We will continue to develop and sell reliable, high quality signal management and processing products for this market," Bright said. "We will also continue to provide and expand upon our valuable education programs which cover the important technologies and concepts that permeate the market in this new ‘Digital Pro AV age’ we live and work in.”