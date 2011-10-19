NewTek Introduces 3Play 425

NewTek has introduced 3Play 425, a four-input, two-output, slow motion system that supports the simultaneous display, recording and instant replay of up to four video sources.

NewTek 3Play 425, a compact, turnkey solution, provides in-game highlights authoring on-the-fly to producers looking for a serious, professional replay system. 3Play 425 gives sports broadcasters, leagues, teams, schools and venues an affordable option to deliver instant replay and slow motion for broadcast, webcast, arena scoreboard displays, and more.

“3Play from NewTek hits the sweet spot for producers looking for a slow motion replay system,” said Marc Solis, general manager of the San Antonio Alamodome. “Instant replay allows us to provide a more dynamic experience for fans in our venue. They can re-live all the key moments. Until now, it wasn’t realistic, but with 3Play we can afford to deliver broadcast-quality HD instant replay at every event.”