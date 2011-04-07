SpectraCal Hosts Training Courses

Seattle, WA--SpectraCal will be sponsoring and presenting several upcoming training and certification courses.

ISF Level I and Level II is a three day course featuring basic and advanced video calibration training with certification geared toward CEDIA Installers and Companies. The primary instructor will be Joel Silver.

Dates include:

New York City, June 22-24

Los Angeles, CA, July 19-21

Brisbane, CA, July 26-28

Hong Kong, August 6-8

Toronto, Canada, August 23-25

Indianapolis, IN, September 6-8

Boca Raton, FL, November 15-17

Also offered is ISF Commercial at InfoComm, a professional video calibration course for Commercial AV professionals lead by Alan Brawn. The one day course co-sponsored by InfoComm will be held in Orlando, FL, on June 13th.

Finally, the SpectraCal Pro Video Monitor Optimization course is designed to teach competence and confidence in calibrating important performance aspects of current generation video displays and projectors.

Dates include:

Toronto, ON, April 13

Portland, OR, May 10

Alexandria, VA, May 17

Columbus, OH, May 20

Indianapolis, IN, May 23

St. Louis, MO, May 25

Seattle, WA, June 9

Houston, TX, June 14

New Orleans, LA, June 16

Boston, MA, July 22

Minneapolis, MN, August 3