DVIGear's DisplayNet Wins Best of Show Award at ISE 2016

DVIGear recently won an ISE 2016 Best of Show Award from NewBay Media's AV Technology Magazine for its AV-Over-10GbE signal distribution platform DisplayNet.

DisplayNet is a new concept for AV distribution that uses 10GbE Ethernet technology to switch, extend, and distribute uncompressed AV signals in real time with resolutions up to 4K (UHD). DisplayNet supports a wide array of applications including point-to-point extension and complex matrix switching, as well as video wall and multiviewer* displays.

DVIGear exhibited DisplayNet at the recent ISE 2016 tradeshow in Amsterdam, NL. AV Technology recognized DisplayNet at ISE 2016 with a Best of Show Award. Margot Douaihy, Editorial Director of AV Technology, wrote, “In a field dominated by innovative solutions, these winning products mark the best of the best in the global pro-AV marketplace…We asked our expert judges at ISE 2016 to evaluate each product based on the proposed value proposition/ROI, richness, and relevance of the feature set, perceived ease of installation, ease of management, and user friendliness." The judges declared, “DisplayNet overcomes the limitations of proprietary matrix switchers by using off-the-shelf 10GbE Ethernet technology to deliver uncompressed 4K video with zero frame latency.”

“We are proud to receive the Best of Show Award from AV Technology Magazine at the recent ISE show in Amsterdam.” said Steven Barlow, president of DVIGear. The ISE 2016 Best of Show Award is just one of a growing list of accolades for DisplayNet. At InfoComm 2015, the product line garnered three Best of Show awards from AV Technology, Sound & Video Contractor, and rAVe Publications.

The DN-100 Series is the first in the expanding line of DisplayNet AV-over-10GbE products. The DN-100TX transmitter accepts multiple signals such as HDMI (with embedded audio and HDCP), analog stereo audio, bidirectional IR, RS-232, and 1GbE Ethernet and transmits them over a 10GbE link up to 328 ft. (100 meters) using a single CAT6a or CAT7 cable. This link is then distributed via a network switch to the receiver unit, which provides all the signals for output at the destination.

The DN-100 series supports uncompressed video up to 4K /30p (4:4:4) and 4K /60p (4:2:0) with zero artifacts and zero frame latency. Video signals may be simultaneously routed in point-to-point, matrix switching and video wall modes all in the same system. For more flexibility, each signal type (video, audio, IR, RS-232, etc.) can be routed independently. Other features such as audio embedding and de-embedding are also supported. The DN-100 series includes DisplayNet anagement software and external API server to enable these units to be integrated into new or existing systems. The DisplayNet DN-100 Series transmitters and receivers are shipping now and are available starting at $995 (USD) MSRP per end point. More DisplayNet products are planned for launch in Q2 of 2016.