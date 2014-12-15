DVIGear Launches Single-Fiber 4K Optical Extenders

The What: DVIGear has launched its models DVI-7313 and DVI-7314, "the highest value single-fiber optical extenders on the market."

The What Else: These powerful, yet compact extenders support 4K / 30p resolution signals up to 1.2 miles and are targeted for professional AV system installations and rental & staging applications.

DVIGear’s DVI-7313 and DVI-7314 are high performance 4K Optical Extenders that transmit high resolution DVI / HDMI signals over extreme distances using a single fiber optic cable. These extenders support HDMI v1.4 (non-HDCP) signals with resolutions up to 4K (4096x2160 / 30p) over cable distances up to 1640 ft. (DVI-7313) and up to 1.2 miles (DVI-7314).

These extenders are similarly priced as other extension technologies (such as HDBaseT) while providing flawless optical performance at much greater distances. The DVI-7313 supports Multi-Mode optical fiber, while the DVI-7314 supports both Multi-Mode and Single-Mode fiber optic cable.

Most single-fiber optical extenders transmit signals over multiple optical wavelengths, which can suffer from chromatic dispersion over long cable runs. To avoid this issue, these extenders employ a cutting-edge, high-speed SerDes that combines the DVI / HDMI signal channels into a single uncompressed 10.3 Gbps bit stream. This enables the optical transmission of the signal over a single optical wavelength, which provides increased signal fidelity, stability and flawless image quality, regardless of cable length.

DVIGear's custom length fiber optic cables may be used with these extenders to maximize extension distance and system performance. Integrators and designers can select from a wide range of options including: Single-Mode, Multi-Mode (OM3), or Multi-Mode (OM4) at any cable length up to 10 km. Other options such as multiple terminated strands, breakout length, and pulling eye are also available.

The Bottom Line: These features make the DVI-7313 and DVI-7314 ideal choices for forward-looking system designers and integrators who want to future-proof their AV systems with robust 4K capable optical extension. They can be used in a wide range of digital display applications including rental & staging events, auditoriums, hotels, churches and other demanding environments. The suggested list price for the DVI-7313 is $698.00/pair, whereas the DVI-7314 is $798.00/pair. Both extender sets are available now for immediate delivery.