Planar Introduces Silhouette Electronic Sculpture

Planar Systems, Inc. has announced the introduction of the Planar Silhouette™ video display sculpture. Planar will publicly spotlight the Silhouette display on November 30 at the Avant Gallery in Miami Beach, Florida, in connection with the weeklong Design Miami art event.

The Planar Silhouette display, which towers over 10’ tall, provides a new solution for architects, designers and their clients, to elicit an emotional response through imagery and form.

“The Planar Silhouette illustrates a changing design paradigm for digital display technologies,” said Gisue Hariri of Hariri & Hariri – Architecture. “From our first collaboration with Planar, we saw the potential for this technology to transcend its use in informational displays to become a material. Planar’s implementation creates a powerful and pleasing sculpture unlike anything we had ever seen. It is an evocative canvas for digital art or imagery, and the negative space around the display tiles play a key role to excite the senses, attract attention, and inspire creativity.”

The arrays of LCD screens form a flexible digital canvas for an ever-changing, diverse display. Planar customers have found that Silhouette sculptures in a straight or staggered array can produce a wall of color and motion stretching 18 feet wide.

“At Planar, our vision is to take digital displays to the multi-billion dollar building materials and wall coverings market as an inspiring innovation, creating the category of architectural displays. The Silhouette is an illustration of how our products can be employed in new ways with architectural intention,” said Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing, Planar Systems. “Leveraging our 28-year heritage in display technology, we are a supplier that architects, designers, installers and integrators can trust for cutting-edge technology, high reliability and unsurpassed beauty.”