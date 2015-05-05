The What: Dan Dugan Sound Design’s Dugan Model M is a new product for management of live microphones in unscripted talking situations.

The What Else: The new Dugan Model M automatic microphone mixer uses MADI I/O, both optical and copper, and is power over ethernet (PoE) capable. It provides 32 channels of Dugan auto-mixing at 96K or 64 channels at 48K. The Dugan Speech System, Music System, and Gain Limiting algorithms are all supported. In addition, the Model M includes a new scene memory that can record and recall all operating settings, either globally or by unit, in a library of named scenes.

The Bottom Line: The Model M can be controlled from its front panel, the Dugan Control Panel for Java (supplied free), the updated Dugan Control Panel for iPad (coming soon), and/or the Dugan Model K Tactile Control Panel. The front panel features a complete miniature Dugan Control Panel on a bright OLED display, operated by navigation keys and a rotary encoder for setting values. Standard Dugan linking is available for larger systems, or alternatively, 16 channels of ADAT I/O.