DSrupted Conference on Digital Signage and Disrupted Technology

DSrupted is the first conference to focus just on the rapidly evolving and emerging technologies that are disrupting the digital signage business.

On Sept. 17th in downtown Toronto, a full day has been set aside to closely examine the opportunities and implications of technologies such as HTML5, Bluetooth Low Energy Beacons, Internet of Things, cloud services and much more.

DSrupted is decidedly different from typical conferences.

Full hours are being devoted to specific subjects, with ample time for questions and follow-ups. There are five speakers, all of them hand-selected for their subject matter knowledge, insights and speaker skills. All the speakers come from outside, or the edges, of the traditional digital signage eco-system, providing a refreshing new perspective. There’s no associated trade show or sponsor demo fair that day. It’s all about learning.

The speakers are:

Doug Thompson – CEO of Dot3, a firm specializing in helping retailers and brands bring bluetooth beacons into retail and other settings. The company operates in three countries and Doug is recognized as one of the top voices in this emerging tech.

Matthew Milan – CEO of Normative, an interactive agency that specializes in software development and the real-world application of the Internet of Things. His talk will be called The Programmable World.

Paul Vincent – CEO of Neuranet, a start-up that is focused on how media uses HTML5. His company has software that can build several ads all at once, using the web technology.

Matt Arnold – Lead Integration Engineer at Second Story. He is that company's version of a Disney Imagineer, and is the technical brain behind some amazing experiential and visual projects around the U.S.

Vidya Nagarajan – Google is in digital signage and Vidya, based at Google HQ, is one of the key product managers looking at how Chrome For Business works with and drives digital signage applications.



So far, attendees come from companies, including Canadian Tire Corporation, Olson and Ontario Lottery. There are also promising sponsors, from host Telus to event sponsors Rise Vision, LG, Pattison OneStop, Cineplex and the Digital Signage Federation.To register, click here.