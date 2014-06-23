DSF Education Events for Digital Signage Applications

Digital Signage Federation will be holding a week-long set of DSF education events from June 24 to July 1. All of these events may be found on the DSF events calendar.

These sessions will be facilitated using Google Hangouts and will be very interactive. Each 45 minute session has a different industry theme that is applicable towards professional work in digital signage.

Sign-ups are open and can be found by clicking the links below.

Sessions this week:

Edcuation 101 - Tuesday, June 24 at 2 PM EDT- This 45 minute roundtable discussion will provide perspectives from vendors, end users, system integrators, and content developers pertaining to the use of Digital Signage for both higher education and K-12.

Financial 101 - Wednesday, June 25 at 1 PM EDT- This 45 minute roundtable discussion will provide perspectives from vendors, end users, system integrators, and content developers for finance and banking.

Healthcare 101 - Thursday, June 26 at 2 PM EDT- This 45 minute roundtable discussion will provide perspectives from vendors, end users, system integrators, and content developers pertaining to the use of Digital Signage in healthcare.

Restaurants 101 - Tuesday, July 1 at 2 PM EDT - This 45 minute roundtable discussion will provide perspectives from vendors, end users, system integrators, and content developers pertaining to the use of Digital Signage for restaurants.