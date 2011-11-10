NanoLumens Unveils Flexible LED Displays at CETW

by Chuck Ansbacher and Lindsey Adler



Will Amos, sales director for NanoLumens, demonstrates the NanoFlex display.



New York, NY--“You can drop this thing in the bottom of a pool and it will still run.”

That was Rick Cope, president and CEO of Norcross, GA-based NanoLumens, touting one the many features of the indoor and outdoor NanoFlex displays unveiled at Wednesday’s Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW) show at the Javits Center in New York, NY. NanoFlex, along with NanoSlim, NanoWrap, and NanoShape, make up the commercial line of LED displays that NanoLumens officially rolled out for the first time at the show.

The introduction of this family of displays is a big leap forward for NanoLumens, which, prior to CETW, offered just one flexible display product. The company’s goal is to turn any surface into a powerful communications platform while eliminating virtually all of the weight, installation, energy, and cost efficiency issues associated with traditional large format digital displays. Cope expects these products to effectively push down the traditional prices of large LED displays, citing the cost as “a big breakthrough” NanoFlex offers the market.

First introduced in 2010, NanoFlex and the new NanoWrap conform to fit any surface; they are thin, lightweight, energy efficient, and can be mounted easily, taking up less space on installation than other LED displays, Cope said. Additionally, these displays are completely sealed and require no ventilation. “Our Flex technology can now be assembled to satisfy any shape and size requirements, so any location can now become a dynamic and dramatic video display,” Cope said in a press release. “At the same time, our new line of NanoSlim and NanoShape non-flexible displays, available in 6 millimeter, 5 millimeter, and 4 millimeter pixel pitches, will offer customers a more cost-effective alternative when flexibility is not a requirement.”