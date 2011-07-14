Mitsubishi New Digital Signage LCD Panels

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced today it has developed a 19-inch Super-XGA color TFT-LCD, 1280 × 1024, LED-backlit module built for rugged performance in a wide range of outdoor-signage applications.

The AA190EA01 module boasts 1,500cd/m2 super-high brightness, 100,000-hour service life durability at an environment temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and a market-leading operating-temperature range of between -20 degrees and 70 degrees Celsius. In addition, high-voltage inverters are not required for operation. The module is also fully compliant with the European Restriction of the use of certain Hazardous Substances in electrical and electronic equipment (RoHS) directive, and is completely mercury-free.

The display, which Mitsubishi Electric believes is the world's first Super-XGA TFT-LCD measuring 19 inches, will begin selling on October 1 through the following Mitsubishi Electric offices: http://global.MitsubishiElectric.com/bu/tft_lcd. Initial production has been set at 1,000 units per month.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric plans to further expand its lineup of industrial TFT-LCD modules, which now come in 14 screen sizes.

TFT-LCDs increasingly are being used for digital signage in a variety of environments and applications, raising the demand for models offering extra brightness, durability and heat/cold resistance for outdoor uses. At the same time, end-users are demanding ever larger screens and higher resolutions to display as much information as possible on one screen.

http://www.mitsubishi-presentations.com/retail-monitor/