DSE ONE Event Schedule and Registration

DSE ONE is a new full-day education and networking program designed specifically for middle and upper management decision-makers whose organizations are interested in exploring new ways to communicate more effectively with their customers and employees through existing or planned digital signage, interactive technology and mobile solutions.

The program is designed to provide exploration of the factors affecting digital communications today, from changes in human behavior by technology to the use of technology to connect people to places, products and brands.

Staging during Digital Signage Week, the event will feature a keynote, peer networking, panel presentation, collaborative discussions and a representative cross-section of key industry vendors prepared to demonstrate and discuss the benefits of various cutting-edge communications technology solutions. See event schedule below.

Date: October 21, 2014

Location: TKP New York Conference Center

139 W. 39th St., New York, NY

Located in the heart of Midtown



Attendees - seating is limited

Early Bird Rate: $285 through September 15, 2014, $385 after.

DSF Members: $250 through September 15, 2014, $350 after.EXHIBITORS - Limited number of tables available

With our turnkey table top exhibit package, vendors will have fast and easy set-up and tear-down.

Sponsor Level Rate - $2,500 ($3,000 after July 20th)

Founding Partner Level Rate - $5,000 (3 available)



Event Schedule

8AM-9AM

Breakfast/Networking

9AM-10AM

Keynote: Creating Customer Connections in a Digitally Driven World

David Kepron, Creative Director - Brand Experience Studio at Little Diversified Architectural Consulting

10AM-11AM

Exhibits/Networking

11AM-12PM

Breakout Discussion Groups (choice of one)

Creating Successful Digital Experiences: Effective Integration of Social, Mobile and Other Technologies With Digital Signage — Seamless communication across multiple platforms requires a strategy that leverages the strength of each channel, not only to provide what customers are looking for but also to anticipate and meet their needs, continually strengthening the brand relationship. Explore methods you can use to develop effective cross-channel strategies that take advantage of each platform without overlap.

Substantiating Expansion: Making the Case for Additional Investment in Digital Signage Based on ROI/ROO — Securing approval for additional funds to expand an existing digital communications network must be based not only on a solid record of performance to-date, but also on the substantiated promise of future success. This discussion will focus on the many ways to define and measure success.

The Data Conundrum — This discussion group will address issues related to the sea of data we're swimming in, including what data to collect, how to collect it and most importantly how to use it.

Strategies for Developing Content That Works Across Platforms — Understanding the unique advantage of each channel as an engagement point is just as important as executing to accommodate its requirements. Because each offers an engagement opportunity from a unique perspective and at a different point in the consideration process, design flexibility is important. Plus, execution strategies differ depending on the venue and the audience. This discussion group will delve into the why and how of developing cross-platform content.

12PM-1PM

On-site Lunch/Exhibits

1PM-2PM

Panel Discussion: How to Connect People to Place Through Digital Engagement

Moderator: Bryan Meszaros, Founder & Managing Partner at OpenEye

Panelists: Vijay Matthews, Principal, W&Co.; Michael Schneider, AV Technical Strategist, ESI Design; Florian Vollmer, Chief Experience Officer, InReality

2PM-3PM

Exhibits/Networking

3PM-4PM

Breakout Discussion Groups (choice of one)

Defining the Interactive Opportunity Within Your Venue — From interactive displays and mobile applications to self-serve kiosks, countless innovative interactive solutions are now available to help transform your current on-premise environment into a more engaging customer experience. Learn how to define the opportunity and what steps need to be taken (planning, budgeting, hardware selection, development) to ensure the deployment of a successful interactive experience within any environment.

Reducing Total Cost of Operations — This discussion will focus on practical insights and techniques to improve cost management of your digital signage/digital out-of-home (DOOH) network. This will include discussion on cost control across technology selection, technical operations, creative services, content acquisition and organizational control.

Creating Captivating Content — No matter what displays are involved, or where they are located, they are irrelevant without meaningful content. These breakout groups will share experiences related to the sourcing, creation and use of content that matters.

Digital Signage & DOOH Network Lessons Learned — This discussion will revolve around things you’ve learned since you introduced digital signage into your venue or launched your network — good and bad. The discussion will touch on mistakes to be avoided as well as key changes, decisions or improvements that have helped improve your initial installation in some meaningful way, resulting in less downtime, higher viewer engagement, increased sell through or some other metric relevant to your organization.

4PM-5PM

Cocktail Reception