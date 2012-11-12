Digital Signage Connection Adds New Fall Webinar

Digital Signage Connection (DSC), the news and information portal launched by Digital Signage Expo, will present a new fall webinar on Thursday, November 29.

Mike Hiatt, president of Dynamic Retailing, LLC, will present the free hour-long session during which he will discuss how to use proper research methodologies to design, substantiate and advance a digital signage project with your customer base and secure buy-in from executive management.

Session attendees will learn:

To better understand the differences between a proof of concept and a pilot test.

How to leverage the three steps of customer adoption: positive experience, user anticipation and established habit.

How to build network architecture that will last into the future.

“Research is a powerful planning tool because it can save dollars and missteps in execution; plus, when combined with pilot test results, it can help create the justification that management requires to move a project forward," said Richard Lebovitz, educational and editorial director for Exponation LLC, which produces DSE. "Mike’s hands-on experience in planning, preparation, design and execution will provide insights helpful to anyone tasked with similar project responsibilities.”The free November 29 webcast presentation is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST. Attendees can register online at: www4.gotomeeting.com/register/644388503