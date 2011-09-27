Chief Courses Now Worth 10.5 CTS RUs

Minneapolis, MN--Chief has announced that its Certified Partner Program is now worth 10.5 CTS RUs from InfoComm.

Chief has also added brand-new interactive training modules to the program, available in both installation and product tracks.

Certification courses are also accredited by CEDIA for 5.25 CEUs as well as the all-new Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG) for 2 learning units and the American Institute of Architects (AIA) for 1 credit. Along with free industry credits, those who complete Chief’s Certified Partner program also receive exclusive benefits, including access to a certified partner portal.

The following new courses are now live on the Chief Certified Partner Program website:

Training Room

Focused on training room environments, this new module reviews Chief’s PXR Automated Swing Arm Wall Mount, K1 Series Kontour Monitor Arms, SL220 Automated Projector Mount, and Raxxess F1 Series Furniture Racks.

Control Room

This module highlights the Chief solutions available for control room settings. The course explores a number of Raxxess rack solutions, including the S1 Knock-Down Series, the E1 Enclosed Series and Config-U-Raxx lines, as well as a workstation monitor mount featuring the new K2 Series Kontour Monitor Arm.

Mounting Solutions for Flat Screens and AV Equipment

Chief also has an AIA-accredited course focused on incorporating mount solutions into architectural designs. This training offers tips and tricks on how to select the best mounting solution for your project, examples of applications for mounting solutions, and detailed case studies documenting successful projects. It also provides information on how to account for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines in your design. For AIA credit, this course must be taken through Hanley Wood University.

For more information on these courses, including their specific industry credit value, please go to certification.chiefmfg.com.

Also, later this month Chief is launching three additional training courses:

Automated Classroom

In today’s world, technology in classrooms is more important than ever. Chief offers a number of solutions to help integrate a classroom, including the CoPilot AV Room System, the Interactive Short Throw Projector Mount, Kontour Monitor Arms and the SL220 Automated Projector Mount, all of which are featured in this module.

Elite Home Theater

This module explores the solutions available for high-end home theaters, including the PXR Automated Swing Arm Wall Mount, the Raxxess E1 Enclosed Racks, and the Thinstall Series of Ultra-thin Swing Arm Wall Mounts and Accessories.

Classroom Audio: A study of Acoustic Barriers to Learning

The acoustics of a learning environment play a critical role in how well a student can learn. This course reviews the issues surrounding acoustic barriers, the standards in place to measure them, and how the barriers affect students. The course will be available for AIA credit at Hanley Wood University later this month.

To sign up for Chief’s Certified Partner Program and start the free interactive training, visit certification.chiefmfg.com.